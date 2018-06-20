YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is looking for the man who allegedly assaulted a young girl.

Investigators say that shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Showalter Road, a 7-year-old girl went outside her home to get the mail when an unknown man pulled up in a vehicle, reached out, and pulled her hair. The suspect did not say anything.

There is not a good description of the suspect or vehicle, only that he is a black male with curly hair.

Deputies believe it to be an isolated incident, but are increasing patrols in the area as a precaution.

If you have any information about this incident, the sheriff's office asks that you call their tip line at 757-890-4999 and refer to Report #1802552.

