Deputy back on his feet following shootout with homicide suspect in Hampton

Investigator Chambers was part of a task force helping Hampton police serve an arrest warrant to Lamont Lewis, the husband of a woman found dead on Christmas day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAMPTON, Va. — A Chesapeake sheriff's deputy is back on his feet following a shootout with a homicide suspect in Hampton roughly one week ago.

Investigator Scott Chambers was part of a task force helping Hampton police serve an arrest warrant to 46-year-old Lamont Lewis, the husband of a woman found dead on Christmas day.

Lewis was wanted on several charges, including second-degree murder.

Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said task force officers tried pulling Lewis over, but when he stepped out of his car, he started firing a gun at them.

Officers returned fire and Lewis was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to Talbot.

Investigator Chambers was also shot and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

However, the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook Tuesday that Chambers is on the mend.

The sheriff's office also said Director of the U.S. Marshals Service Ronald Davis came down from D.C. to visit Chambers in the hospital.

"He praised Scott for his professionalism and heroism under fire," the sheriff's office wrote.