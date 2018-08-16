York County, Va. (WVEC) — York-Poquoson Sheriff's Deputy James Robinson said he was just doing his job as he saved a man from a possible suicide Tuesday night.

A Facebook video shows Robinson attempting to talk the man off the ledge about 50 feet above a busy highway. Then, he decided to rush him and pull him to safety.

"When I realized nothing else was going to work, that he wasn't going to respond to me, I figured I had to do something," Robinson said.

He said he tried to act like he was going to check on another car in order to get behind the man without alarming him. Once he pulled him to safety, Robinson said he still had work to do.

"It's not over at that point," he said. "You still need to figure out what's going on, and why he got to that point where he felt that was his last resort."

Robinson adds that the terrifying experience serves as a good reminder to check up with your family, friends, and coworkers. He wants people to care for each other and genuinely ask how each person is doing.

However, Robinson doesn't consider himself to be a hero.

"I think as an officer this is what you do on a daily basis," he said. "I think you don’t do this job to say it's a job. You do it because you love it, and you want to come to work to save people and to help people in the best way you can.”

