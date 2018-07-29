HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Police in Hampton are on the scene of a homicide that occurred late Sunday afternoon.
This happened in the first block of Salem Street, near Mercury Blvd.
The victim, who so far as only been identified as a male, was located in a home there suffering from a gunshot wound.
A police spokespersoin indicated that an argument in the residence apparently led to the shooting incident.
No other information has been released.
Scene of homicide in Hampton
