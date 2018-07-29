HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Police in Hampton are on the scene of a homicide that occurred late Sunday afternoon.

This happened in the first block of Salem Street, near Mercury Blvd.

The victim, who so far as only been identified as a male, was located in a home there suffering from a gunshot wound.

A police spokespersoin indicated that an argument in the residence apparently led to the shooting incident.

No other information has been released.

Scene of homicide in Hampton

13News Now has a crew on the scene, and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC