VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Public Utilities wants to alert residents about a brazen scam someone is trying to pull.

City officials say that a third-party company is sending a letter to residents claiming to need access to their homes for water meter maintenance.

The letter requests that residents leave their doors unlocked, deactivate their alarm systems and crate their pets.

Virginia Beach Public Utilities says the letter is definitely not official. The city would never request to enter a home to perform maintenance on a meter. All water meters can be found on the outside of homes in Virginia Beach.

If you've received this letter or witnessed any other suspicious activity, you're asked to call Virginia Beach Police at (757) 385-5000.

If you have any questions regarding Public Utilities work in your community, you can call (757) 385-4171.

