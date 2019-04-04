NORFOLK, Va. — The American Meteor Society received hundreds of reports of a fireball between 6:30 and 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

Based on the reports, it was determined that the object traveled from west to east. The flight path ended east of Ivanhoe, NC, which is about 45 miles northwest of Wilmington.

The object was visible in the Carolinas and Virginia, but also as far south as Florida.

A viewer sent us a video from Southside Hampton Roads:

The American Meteor Society describes this object as a "fireball" due to how bright it appeared in the sky. Fireballs are brighter than a meteor and also brighter than the planet Venus.

A week earlier, the AMS received over 260 reports from people in 14 states about a fireball above the Ashokan Reservoir in New York.

If you saw Thursday's fireball and want to report the sighting, you can visit the American Meteor Society's page on this event.

Meteors peak in April. They're pieces of rock that vaporize when they enter the Earth's atmosphere and turn into streaks of light.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

