CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- After Child Protective Services launched an investigation into Deep Creek United Methodist Church’s daycare center due to an allegation of child abuse, 13NewsNow found the facility is not even licensed.

Mother Sara Jacobs filed reports with Child Protective Services and Chesapeake Police after she said a daycare worker dragged her two-year-old son, Noah, out from under a table and left several marks on his back.

“Disgust and hurt because we count on them to watch our children,” said Jacobs. “They're with our children more than we're with our children.”

13News Now found in the state of Virginia, religious daycares are exempt from having to get a license. There are a total of 959 unlicensed religious daycare centers operating in the state.

Policy Analyst Grace Reef works with Child Care Aware Virginia, an organization that pushes for better quality child care in the state. Reef said religiously exempt child daycare centers lack requirements for health and safety that licensed facilities must meet.

“At the end of the day it’s like leaving children to chance, and it’s on us to do more education for parents to ask the questions,” said Reef. “When you walk in to look at a child care program, parents should ask do you have a license? What's the training of your staff?”

Religiously exempt child daycare centers aren't inspected at least twice a year like licensed daycare programs and don't have the same requirements for background checks, training and health, and safety.

On Monday, Governor Northam signed a bill into law that offers more safety protections for children, like implementing requirements that license-exempt programs must post signs that say they aren't licensed and require CPR certified staff members.

Chesapeake Police are investigating five complaints of alleged abuse at the church.

Deep Creek United Church could not be reached for comment.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC