'We lost Greenville' | Dixie Fire 'grew explosively,' destroys California town | Evacuations, maps and updates

The Dixie Fire tore through the Northern California Gold Rush town, destroying businesses and homes.

GREENVILLE, Calif. — A fast-moving wildfire has engulfed a Northern California town, leveling much of the downtown and several homes. The Dixie Fire tore through Greenville Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes in the town that dates to the Gold Rush.

The three-week-old wildfire grew 50,000 acres across Plumas and Butte counties from "extreme fire behavior through the night fueled by low relative humidity and strong winds," burning a total of 322,502 acres with only 35% containment.

Fire spokesman Mitch Matlow says the trees, grass, and brush were so dry that any ember would start a new fire.

"Despite valiant efforts of firefighters, aerial resources, and law enforcement to protect life and defend property, fire spread into the community of Greenville. Damage assessment is ongoing," Cal Fire said in its latest report.

Jeff Cagle, the operations section chief for California Incident Management Team 4, confirmed reports of firefighting resources being diverted in order to rescue residents who chose to stay behind.

“When I talk about people not evacuating, I’m not trying to blame the people. I understand people want to stay there and we can’t force people to get out of their property,” Cagle said. “But when our resources…come in and they have to load up people in their fire vehicle and put them into a safe spot, that takes us away from fighting the fire.”

Cagle said the number one priority for firefighters is to protect life, even in instances when firefighters have had guns pulled on them by residents who refused to evacuate initially.

We’re not going to go into an area and go, ‘Oh, there’s people in there. Sorry, you chose to stay in here, but we’re going to fight the fire and put out the structure fire.’ No, we have to take care of life threat. That’s our job. That’s our mission and we’re going to continue to do that,” he said.

In its most recent update, Cal Fire says 45 structures -- including homes and businesses have been destroyed. Five other structures have been damaged, officials said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the Dixie Fire has forced 7,485 people to evacuate in Plumas County, followed by 119 people in Butte County and 100 people in Tehama County, according to the California Office of Emergency Services.

Lassen Volcanic National Park is closed because of the fire, park officials said Thursday.

Evacuation and road closure information

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Spring of Hope Church, 59 Belle Lane Quincy, CA 95971 run by the American Red Cross California Gold Country Region

Plumas County Animal Services, 201 N Mill Creek Rd Quincy, CA 95971

Veterans Memorial Hall at 180 Gay St. in Chester, CA

Lassen Community College at 478-200 CA-139 Susanville

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy (large animals)

Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff (large and small animals)

Portola Station Baptist Church, 171 South Gulling St., Portola, Calif. run by the American Red Cross California Gold Country Region



WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.