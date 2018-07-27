VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The do-it-yourself trend isn’t new, but there’s a business in Virginia Beach that’s providing a unique service to the community.

It’s called the American Do-It-Yourself Garage, the vision of retired Navy SEAL Steve Cauffiel.

“Cars are so expensive these days,” said Cauffiel. “Anytime we can help someone save money we’ll give it a shot.”

The concept is simple; you bring your car to the garage located off of London Bridge Rd., they’ll load it into a bay for you, and then you perform any type of service you need on your car.

Customers are charged an hourly fee starting at $20 and given access to just about any tool they can imagine.

Cauffiel isn’t out to hurt mechanics, but his garage can save customers hundreds, even thousands in labor costs.

“We’ll have guys come down from Richmond who was quoted $1,200,” said Cauffiel. “They’re super fired up about it because they knocked it out for half.”

It also provides a much-needed space for car people who don’t have the resources to perform service at home.

Cameron Woodfell lives in an apartment complex that doesn’t allow him to perform work on his car.

“Also allows for you to get an understanding of your own vehicle which people miss,” said Woodfell.

Co-owner Debbie Rogers says they will also provide help to customers who want to learn more about doing their own car maintenance.

“As long as you’re willing to get your hands dirty we will guide you through it,” said Rogers.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC