DMV extends time to renew certain credentials

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is extending the time people have to renew certain credentials.

All DMV locations in Hampton Roads are back open, but customers said they are still having trouble getting an appointment in the same week, let alone in the same month.

Rosa Lee was able to get an appointment on Wednesday at the Norfolk DMV at Military Circle, but she had to drive from Newport News.

“This DMV was actually quicker but all the other cities, Hampton and Newport News, it’s not. It’s not quick. You literally have to wait two to three months," Lee said.

In a press conference, Governor Ralph Northam announced a 60-day extension for DMV customers with expiring driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and identification cards in August, September and October. But the validity of driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and IDs that expire in November has been extended through Nov. 30, 2020.

Jessica Cowardin is a spokeswoman for DMV. She said in-person appointments continue to be popular, but it’s not the only option for customers.

“This extension definitely gives Virginians more time to renew those important credentials," Cowardin said. “Online is just such a great resource. There are over 40 transactions available online."

Starting in mid-September, DMV officials are now allowing customers to renew their eight-year-old driver’s license online or through the mail. If you do it that way, it’s only a two-year renewal.

Officials said there are two options for renewing.

Option 1: Eight-year/renew by appointment – Schedule an appointment to renew the driver’s license or ID card for the full eight years.

New - Option 2: Two-year/renew remotely – Renew online or by mail a driver’s license or ID card to be valid for two years. DMV will mail the credential to the customer’s address on file. (Customers are encouraged to make sure their address is current.) In two years, these customers will need to visit DMV for their next renewal, a vision screening and a new photo for an eight-year credential. (This option is not available to customers age 75+ as Virginia law requires an in-person renewal every five years.)

“That will help you, help us for the next couple of years and then you can come in and take your requirements in person when your credentials expire,” Cowardin explained.

If a customer is 75 and older, Virginia law requires in-person renewal every five years.