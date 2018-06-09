NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — It’s something you may not think about as your kids head back to school, but carrying a backpack that’s too heavy is something that could cause lifelong problems, poor performance and nagging pain for students.

Doctors link all of the above to a heavier load your child carries with them through the hallways and down the street every day.

An independent study by the New York Times found that the average 6th grader carries a backpack weighing 18.4 lbs., with some kids carrying as much as 30 lbs.

This can cause things you might expect, like chronic back pain and poor posture.

But according to a study by the International Journal of Basic and Applied Medical Sciences, a heavy backpack can also affect performance in the classroom.

Researchers found the heavier the bag, the ability to take in oxygen reduced by 33 to 40 percent. This kind of strain on the body can affect focus, leading to lower test scores and overall performance.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that a child’s backpack weigh no more than 10 to 20 percent of their body weight.

A 90 lb. 6th grader, for example, should wear a backpack no heavier than nine to 18 lbs.

