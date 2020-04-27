Dog dies, two adults displaced after fire tears through Norfolk home

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a large fire that consumed a home on Kennebeck Avenue in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — Fire officials say a dog died in a fire that fully engulfed a home in Norfolk Monday afternoon.

Crews were sent to the 4300 block of Kennebeck Avenue around 2 p.m. after a huge fire was reported there.

Battalion Chief Langley reported no one was home at the time of the blaze and that no one was hurt. However, a dog did die and two adults were displaced as a result.

Crews spent more than an hour at the home extinguishing hot spots and getting the flames fully under control.