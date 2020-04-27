Dog dies, two adults displaced after fire tears through Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. — Fire officials say a dog died in a fire that fully engulfed a home in Norfolk Monday afternoon.
Crews were sent to the 4300 block of Kennebeck Avenue around 2 p.m. after a huge fire was reported there.
Battalion Chief Langley reported no one was home at the time of the blaze and that no one was hurt. However, a dog did die and two adults were displaced as a result.
Crews spent more than an hour at the home extinguishing hot spots and getting the flames fully under control.
No other details have been released at this time, including what caused the fire.