SUFFOLK, Va. — A dog was rescued Friday afternoon after it fell off the Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel after a crash took place on I-664 in the northbound lanes.

Virginia State Police dispatchers said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. Police say three to five cars were involved in the crash and the dog was ejected from one of the cars as a result.

Virginia Marine Resources Commission sent a boat in the water that rescued the dog.

The Suffolk Police Department said one woman was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Most of the damage in the crash on cars, not the people.