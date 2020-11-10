Dog rescued from residential fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — No injuries were reported in a Sunday afternoon fire in Suffolk, but one adult and three children were displaced. A dog was also rescued from the structure.
The fire was reported in a duplex in the 200 block of Pearl Street in the Pughsville neighborhood at 3:09 p.m. and the first unit arrived on scene at 3:12 p.m.
According to a spokesperson, the fire was contained to the the laundry room of the first floor apartment which suffered fire, smoke and water damage.
The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the residents.