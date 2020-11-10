Dog rescued from residential fire in Suffolk

One adult and three children were displaced

SUFFOLK, Va. — No injuries were reported in a Sunday afternoon fire in Suffolk, but one adult and three children were displaced. A dog was also rescued from the structure.

The fire was reported in a duplex in the 200 block of Pearl Street in the Pughsville neighborhood at 3:09 p.m. and the first unit arrived on scene at 3:12 p.m.

According to a spokesperson, the fire was contained to the the laundry room of the first floor apartment which suffered fire, smoke and water damage.