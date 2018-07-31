NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The recent death of Virginia Beach mother Bellamy Gamboa hit close to home for domestic violence survivor Cathy Staton.

“Every time I hear about somebody getting killed, I think that could’ve been me. It could’ve been me, and I thank God I got me and my son out," said Staton. "It's very serious, and we need to talk about it more. We need to have more conversations,” said Staton.

Police said Gamboa’s ex-boyfriend, Lamont Johnson, admitted he choked her to death and told them he dumped her body in Chesapeake. The couple had a volatile relationship for more than a year before Gamboa's death.

Staton said she had been in tears ever since she first heard about Gamboa’s disappearance. After finding out Gamboa was murdered, Staton was heartbroken, because it reminded her of abusive relationships from years ago. Staton hopes sharing her own story of abuse by her ex-husband might help other people in similar situations.

“He head-butted me. He broke my hand. I got up one morning and saw battery shavings on the kitchen counter and put two and two together and realized he almost killed me and my son by poisoning our food," said Staton. That was the tipping point for her. Staton said "enough," and she left the abusive relationship.

Today, Staton dedicates her life to spreading awareness. Staton wrote the book Love’s Got Everything to Do with It: When Love Hurts. Through the memoir, she shares her story of survival after experiencing domestic violence in more than one relationship. Staton's ex-husband abused her verbally and physically. In a different relationship, one with the father of her only child, she was abused sexually.

In addition to writing the book, Staton established MyHelpMyHope, Inc., a non-profit foundation that provides resources to victims of domestic violence.

“My grandmother was abused. I have aunts that were abused. My mom was abused. My sister was abused. I was abused. So, I believe I was chosen to break this generational curse," explained Staton.

She said the key to breaking the cycle of abuse is identifying the warning signs early. Those include jealousy, name-calling, and controlling behavior. Staton said abusers tend to isolate their partners from close friends and family. Once you recognize the signs, she said the next step is to get out. Leaving an abusive relationship can save a life, but doing so the right way is critical.

“When you leave an abusive relationship, that is the most dangerous time. We always promote, as an advocate, to leave safely. Don’t just leave or say you’re gonna leave when they’re there, because they fear you leaving. They don’t want you to leave, so they snap,” said Staton. “Always keep a bag or prepare yourself to make that leave while he's at work, don't leave things around. Don't tell his friends where you're gonna go. If it’s that bad, you have to literally hide,” said Staton.

If you experience domestic violence or you know someone who has, you can reach out to the Help and Emergency Response, Inc. (H.E.R. Shelter) through its hotline. The number is (757) 251-0144.

