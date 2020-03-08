Dominion Energy crews get assistance from Northern Virginia ahead of Isaias

Thirty Dominion Energy bucket trucks and 80 workers from Northern Virginia traveled to the area to lend a hand.

NORFOLK, Va. — Dominion Energy crews are ready to roll as Tropical Storm Isaias gets closer to Hampton Roads.

On Monday workers prepped their trucks and staged across the region.

"With a storm of this size, with as widespread as it is and the winds, the damage that we are looking at, we are expecting it to be a multi-day event,” said Dominion Energy Line Worker Noelle Young.

Thirty Dominion Energy bucket trucks and 80 workers from Northern Virginia traveled to the area to lend a hand.

"They will be able to go wherever we need them to help get the lights back on quickly,” said Dominion Energy Spokeswoman Bonita Billingsley Harris.

Harris said the hardest-hit spots could be inland.

“For our area, we are expecting maybe like Williamsburg, Gloucester area,” Harris said. “Areas farther inland that have a lot of trees."

Young said they will work quickly, but households should prepare for the possibility of some time without power.

"We are encouraging customers to make sure they are prepared,” Young said. “Have batteries, generator, a little bit of food and water."

Young said don't rely on your neighbor to report an outage. Crews will be out to restore power as soon as weather conditions allow.

"We have to wait for the weather conditions to be calm enough for us to work weather,” Young said. “Whether it's lightning or wind, we just want to keep everybody safe."