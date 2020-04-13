Thousands of Dominion Energy customers were left without power after strong winds and heavy rains pounded the Hampton Roads region.

NORFOLK, Va. — Outages in the Hampton Roads area peaked to more than 110,000 as severe storms swept through the region Monday.

Bonita Billingsley Harris, the media and community relations manager for Dominion, said all of the area's power outages caused by Monday's storm had been resolved by Dominion staff by midnight Tuesday, and things were now "back to normal."

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Billingsley-Harris said an unrelated switch failure at a Virginia Beach substation affected 15,000 people.

According to Dominion Energy's outage map, there were only 325 power outages in southeastern Virginia as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Nearly 6,900 customers in Virginia Beach were without power late Tuesday morning, alongside roughly 1,200 in Chesapeake, 1,100 in Portsmouth, and 1,500 in Norfolk.

That number had spiked to 111,158 power outages around noon Monday. The bulk of those outages were in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

Strong winds and heavy rains pounded much of the state from Easter Sunday into Monday morning. Residents reported downed trees and structural damage in different parts of the region.

Dominion officials posted an alert to their website stating that they expect the storm to pass through by late Monday afternoon. Once winds and rains have died down, crews will be dispatched to locate and assess damages in the area.

Dominion spokesperson Bonita Billingsley Harris said they will begin adding Estimated Restoration Times Monday night so customers will be able to see those in the morning.

The vast majority of customers can expect their service back on by 11 p.m. Tuesday, with a few spilling into Wednesday, Harris said.

Winds have been ranging from 15 to 25 mph and frequent 40 mph gusts with some gusts near 50 mph, according to Dominion.

If you experience a power outage, please make sure you report it to Dominion Energy immediately. Click here to report it online or call us at 1-866-DOM-HELP or 1-866-366-4357.

Beware of any lines that may have fallen or come into contact with trees, debris, or water. Assume they are energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet away and make sure your family, pets, and neighbors also avoid any downed wires.