Lynch family kicks off 'Reimagine America' symposium on what would have been Donovon's 27th birthday

The foundation will tour around to HBCUs across the country to fund awards, scholarships and mentoring to students to support their ideas of a "reimagined America."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s been more than a year since Donovon Lynch was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach police officer at the Oceanfront.

On Donovon's birthday, the family launched an initiative within the Donovon Wayne Lynch Foundation they believe will keep his name alive and create positive change.

When the 25-year-old was killed in March of 2021, his family couldn’t believe it.

"It was devastating," his uncle, Tim Lynch, told the crowd Friday night.

Although they’re still grieving, they wanted to create something positive in his name.

"We have spent a lot of time over the last year trying to capture the spirit of Donovon," said Tim Lynch.

More than 100 people gathered in the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts to celebrate the kickoff of the "Reimagine America" symposium as part of the Donovon Wayne Lynch Foundation (DWLF).

The evening was filled with singing and music from the DWLF Orchestra.

At the heart of it all, the evening was about "reimagining America.”

"When systems and structures can no longer adequately serve the needs of the citizens, then it’s time for those citizens to collectively reimagine better systems and structures to meet their needs," said Wayne Lynch, Donovon's father.

The DWLF aims to tackle "social and economic injustices that plague many communities throughout the nation.”

"No one person has the answer. It is in the collective," said Tim Lynch. "We are raising hundreds of millions of dollars to invest in your ideas."

They’ll aim to do that by taking their “Reimagine American” symposium to HBCUs around the country, starting with Norfolk State University.

The foundation and its sponsors will award funding, scholarships, and professional mentoring to students and communities to support their reimaged ideas of a better America.

The foundation also operates a Community Pitch Tank, which gives local communities opportunities to get scholarships for students, funding for entrepreneurs and community good works

But Cameron Bertrand made it very clear that while the family is moving forward, they’re also still waiting on justice.

"So first and foremost, we absolutely want the officers that murdered Donovon Lynch and everyone that was involved to be charged," he told the crowd.

A special grand jury has since decided they will not charge the Virginia Beach officer who killed Donovon.

Investigators said Officer Solomon Simmons was acting in self-defense of himself and others. However, the Lynch family is calling for a federal investigation

Through this foundation and the "Reimagine American" symposium, the Lynch family says they’re working to change the future so other families don’t have to go through the same heartbreak they did.