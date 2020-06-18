DREAMer, local community reacts to Supreme Court's DACA decision

On Thursday, the Supreme Court blocked President Trump's decision to end the Obama-era DACA program.

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Young immigrants across the country celebrated a victory on Thursday.

In a 5-4 decision, Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump’s plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA. It comes more than two years after Trump first announced his plan to end the Obama-era program.

DACA shields more than 650,000 undocumented people brought to the U.S. as children from deportation.

On Thursday morning, DACA recipient Nicolle Uria woke up to celebratory texts and phone calls from friends and family in Springfield.

Uria is a DACA recipient who has been living in limbo for the last several years. She’s currently a student at Northern Virginia Community College.

“I was really worried about what the Supreme Court was gonna say this week. I was really nervous, I just renewed my DACA so if they decided to stop DACA, I wouldn’t have anything to protect me. All my plans for the future wouldn’t be on track anymore,” said Uria.

The only place Uria remembers from her childhood is Virginia.

The 20-year-old had no idea she was born in another country until her teenage years, when she asked her parents if she could get her driver’s permit. That’s when her parents had to tell her the truth.

She was born in Bolivia and they brought to the U.S. when she was one year old.

“My whole life I thought I was born here. My parents never told me that we were undocumented until I was 15, but there is a good reason to it; it was mostly because they wanted to protect me. They just wanted me to live a normal life,” said Uria.

Syndi Benavides, a Virginia resident and the CEO of the LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens said the fight to protect DACA recipients has been a long one, and it’s not over yet.

“This is one civil rights battle where we have seen justice prevail and we have some work to do, but at least for today we can have some peace in knowing that our DACA community can stay here and contribute in every single way,” said Benavides.

She said LULAC’s next step is to push congress for a long-term solution.

According to the AP, Chief Justice John Roberts, joined by his four liberal colleagues, wrote for the court that the administration did not pursue the end of the program properly.

“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies,“ Roberts wrote. “We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed to consider the conspicuous issues of whether to retain forbearance and what if anything to do about the hardship to DACA recipients.”

The Department of Homeland Security can try again, he wrote.

The court’s four conservative justices dissented. Justice Clarence Thomas, in a dissent joined by Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, wrote that DACA was illegal from the moment it was created under the Obama administration in 2012.

In order to be eligible for DACA, some of the requirements include being enrolled in school or completing high school. Recipients must not be convicted of a felony or a significant misdemeanor.

Old Dominion University released the following statement in response to the Supreme Court’s decision on DACA:

“Today's Supreme Court decision is a victory for our DACA students who are an integral part of our campus community. Like virtually all universities in the United States, we have vigorously opposed ending the DACA program. Today, we celebrate with our DREAMers and remain committed to protecting their welfare and their educational path forward.”

On Thursday, Uria let out a sigh of relief before going to work for the day.

“I feel like I can really do anything right now, I’m really happy,” said Uria.

While the decision on DACA may only be temporary, she looks to her plans for the future: continuing to work for Smithfield County to help her family. She’s also applying to attend a university.