COURTLAND, Va. (WVEC) — A driver died Monday after a truck hit a car that stopped in the middle of Southampton Parkway. The Southampton County Sheriff's Office said the Ford Focus pulled out of the parking lot of 7-Eleven in the 28000 block of Southampton Parkway. It stopped in one of the eastbound lanes. A pick-up truck hit the car on its driver's side.

The driver of the Focus died there. Medics took a passenger in the car to Southampton Memorial Hospital. Deputies expected that person to survive.

The driver of the truck and two passengers did not have to be treated.

Although there was light rain at the time of the wreck, investigators don't believe weather had anything to do with the crash. Deputies did not issue any summonses.

