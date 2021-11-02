Driver dies after running off road, crashing in Mathews County

Police said the 80-year-old driver ran off the road and into an embankment where his car crashed. He was killed on impact.

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that took place Thursday in Mathews County where someone died.

Troopers were called to a single-vehicle accident on Ridge Road south of Buckley Hall Road just before 12:30 p.m.

There was a single-vehicle accident there, according to police. Authorities say the driver of the car ran off the road and into an embankment where he was killed on impact.

Later Thursday, police identified the driver as 80-year-old Juergen Jacob Metzger.