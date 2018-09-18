YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — Drivers say there's something missing on Denbigh Boulevard, but just on the York County side.

Drivers like Angelica Jorgensen say it's too dark at night as you're heading from Newport News to York County.

“It’s very hard to see well at night,” Jorgensen said. “Lights would benefit that area.”

Drivers are taking to Facebook, curious if VDOT could install pavement markers, or road reflectors, on the York County side of Denbigh Boulevard. And not just road reflectors but street lights as well.

VDOT plans to review and refresh the pavement markings on Denbigh Boulevard as needed.

The potential installation of raised snow-plowable pavement markers along this route has also been sent to VDOT's Traffic Engineering Department for formal review and consideration.

If citizens ever have a concern or request for a state-maintained road, they should notify VDOT so that they can review and address any issues as soon as possible, by using our 24-hour Customer Service Center by calling 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623) or by visiting https://my.vdot.virginia.gov.

© 2018 WVEC