NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — People are still talking about the 69-car-pileup on I-64 Sunday morning which made national headlines.

State Police continue to investigate the accident but say severe fog and icy conditions were factors in the crash.

York County Fire Chief Stephen Kopczynski said, “Wow, this was probably one of the most significant traffic accidents that I’ve seen locally over my years at Fire/Rescue Service.”

The pileup left dozens injured and send more than 50 people to the hospital.

RELATED: 'We thought we were going to go off the bridge' | Woman headed for Baltimore caught up in crash in York County

RELATED: 'I even watched a Ford F-150 flip up in the air' | Man recalls interstate wreck that sent him to hospital

RELATED: 69 vehicles involved in crash on Interstate 64 in York County; dozens of people treated at hospitals

“With the number of vehicles and the amount of damage that occurred to these vehicles that we didn’t have more serious injuries or even fatalities,” Chief Kopczynski explained.

People involved in the crash talked to 13News Now Reporter Ali Weatherton over the phone. They said the whole incident was scary. One driver said all he heard was the sound of cars smashing into each other.

“Random strangers coming together on the interstate parking lot. We were just making sure that we were ok and praying for the people who weren’t, ya' know,” Bell explained,

Many drivers said they are counting their blessings and are thankful to be alive this holiday season.

Virginia State Police officials said an update will take several days as they continue to investigate.