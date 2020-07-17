Drivers stop on highway in Norfolk to help save life of man suffering overdose

Three people stopped on I-264 to help a man who suffered an overdose while driving on the highway. They performed CPR before police got to the scene and took over.

NORFOLK, Va. — Three people pulled over on I-264 to help save the life of a man who suffered an overdose while he was driving on the interstate.

According to state police, it all started on Wednesday when a man driving down the interstate spotted a blue Ford sedan swerving on the highway.

After the car veered off the interstate and into a grassy median, he saw a female passenger quickly leave the car and run away from the scene.

The man pulled over to help the driver who was unresponsive and turning blue.

He pulled the driver out of the car and started chest compressions. Two other drivers, who state police say are from Virginia Beach, also stopped on the highway after noticing what was happening and performed CPR.

Troopers arrived at the scene shortly after the two other drivers stopped and took over administering aid to the victim. They soon realized that he was suffering an overdose and gave him NARCAN doses while they continued to render aid.

Medics rushed him to Sentara Leigh Memorial Hospital for more thorough treatment and evaluation.

The only information that's been released about the victim is that he's 35 years old and from Virginia Beach.