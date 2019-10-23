RICHMOND, Va. — The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 26.

It's an easy way to dispose of unused or expired medications, especially prescription opioids, before they can be misused, abused, or accidentally take.

aw enforcement agencies, community partners, and members of the Attorney General's team will be stationed at dozens of locations throughout the Commonwealth to accept medications for proper disposal.

Events usually take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

"All too often we have seen opioid addiction start at home in the medicine cabinet when unused prescription drugs fall into the hands of someone who could misuse or abuse them," said Attorney General Herring. "Disposing of these drugs safely at a specified Drug Takeback Day location is an easy way for Virginians to get rid of these potentially dangerous unused prescriptions. I would encourage everyone to take a few minutes out of your weekend to clean out your medicine cabinets and bring your unneeded prescription drugs to be disposed of. Just this simple step makes our homes and communities safer and helps to fight the devastating opioid epidemic."

In Virginia, heroin overdoses have risen more than 1,056 percent between 2010 and 2019 from 48 to 555. There has also been a dramatic increase in fentanyl deaths from 2007 to 2018 from 48 to 813.

To learn more about the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, or to find a location near you, click here.

