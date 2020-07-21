Dump truck downs power lines leaving nearly 4,000 without power in Chesapeake

The crash left almost 4,000 Dominion Energy customers located near the crash scene and in Bowers Hill without power.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Dominion Energy crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers after a dump truck crashed into a power pole and downed some lines.

The crash happened in the 3900 block of South Military Highway on Tuesday, according to Chesapeake police.

No one was injured, but authorities are redirecting traffic around the crash scene.

According to Dominion Energy's outage map, the crash caused a huge outage in the surrounding area as well as in the Bowers Hill community of Chesapeake. A vehicle accident is listed as the cause.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, 3,962 customers in those areas are in the dark.

It's estimated that crews will get power back up and running between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.