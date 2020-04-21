Early morning fire rages in Hampton church

Firefighters responded to a call about the fire around 6 a.m.

HAMPTON, Va. — Around 6:15 a.m., first responders were called to put out a fire in an unoccupied church near 200 W Queen Street in Hampton.

A 13News Now reporter who went to the scene talked to Hampton Fire and Rescue Chief Anthony Chittum about the incident.

"It was determined to be an accidental fire by a homeless individual, who was using it to stay warm," he said.

It took Hampton Fire and Rescue about 20 minutes to douse the blaze, and there were no injuries reported.

Crews were on site for more than an hour. Firefighting efforts affected morning traffic on nearby Armistead Avenue and Settlers Landing Road.