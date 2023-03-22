Firefighters battle three early-morning fires across two cities

No humans were hurt in any of the fires, but chickens and ducks that were being housed in one of the structures died.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Firefighters in neighboring cities saw a busy Wednesday morning, taking on three different residential fires.

The first fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. in the Indian River section of Chesapeake. Multiple neighbors called reporting a fire had broken out in a house in the 1900 block of Engle Avenue.

Arriving firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Multiple hose lines were deployed and crews from Virginia Beach were also dispatched to help Chesapeake firefighters. It was brought under control just before 4 a.m.

Investigators said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries are reported.

Meanwhile in neighboring Portsmouth, firefighters were called to the 600 block of Yorkshire Road around 3:48 a.m. where they found a mobile camper fully engulfed in flames in the driveway of a home.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control and prevented it from spreading to the house. A space heater is believed to be the cause of the fire. An occupant inside the mobile camper was able to get out safely and no one was hurt.

Just as crews were clearing the scene from Yorkshire Road, Portsmouth firefighters were called to another fire just after 4 a.m. in the 4600 block of King Street.

A detached structure from a home on King Street was also found to be fully engulfed in flames. Portsmouth firefighters quickly knocked the fire down before it was able to spread to a neighboring detached garage.

Unfortunately, the structure on fire housed the owners' chickens and ducks, all of which died. No one else was hurt.