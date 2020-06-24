Early-morning structure fire breaks out in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad was sent to put out a structure fire that broke out early Wednesday morning.
According to fire crews, the fire started at a building on Main Street.
The fire squad posted photos on their Facebook page shortly before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Authorities blocked the northbound and southbound lanes of Main Street near T C Walker Road to make room for the fire apparatus and crews to battle the flames.
There's no word yet on what started the fire.