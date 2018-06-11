NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Early voter turnouts in the midterm elections continue to break records across the country as November 6 approaches.

"There's a lot of energy in the electorate right now. We see it in our polling. We're seeing it not only in Virginia but across the country," said Quentin Kidd, a political analyst from Christopher Newport University.

Kidd said all of that energy, from both sides, can be attributed to Donald Trump being in office.

"It's really all about Donald Trump. But, in addition to that, both sides have been spending a lot of time and resources mobilizing voters," he said.

That goes for all races from Congressional races, even to local ones.

Kidd thinks a lot of people who haven't voted in a long time are encouraged to do so this election.

"Very competitive races mean more people are going to vote because all campaign from all sides are going to encourage their supporters to vote," said Kidd.

In Virginia, according to the Department of Elections, about 318,000 people have already voted.

That's up more than 100,000 early votes from the 2014 general elections, according to www.electproject.org, run by Dr. Michael P. McDonald, a political science professor at the University of Florida.

"This is becoming more common. I think over the next few years, we're going to find ourselves having more of an election period more than an election day," said Kidd.

According to the stats gathered by McDonald, the number of early voters is up 132 percent from the 2014 general elections.

Kidd thinks this political energy is something that will come and go as the political dialogue and climates change.

