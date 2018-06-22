VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- It’s a first for ECPI and Hampton Roads.

The university is fielding a collegiate level eSports team that will compete against 88 other colleges in the National Association of Collegiate eSports.

The first day of tryouts were held at ECPI’s Virginia Beach campus Friday, and more than 70 students showed up to compete for a spot.

“The better they do in the season the more scholarship money they earn,” said coach and manager Mike Glover.

Every student that makes the team will earn scholarship money. Glover says they will likely have 7 to 15 players on the squad.

Even lifelong gamers like student Tyler Taylor were nervous.

“You have to have reaction time and critical thinking,” said Taylor.

According to a recent study by Newzoo, the worldwide eSports audience will reach 380 million this year.

