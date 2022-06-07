x
Virginia Beach man missing from Franklin for more than a week

Edgar Lee Duval, 56, was last seen while staying with friends in the Hunterdale area of the city.
FRANKLIN, Va. — A missing 56-year-old man was last seen in Franklin more than a week ago.

According to the City of Franklin Police Dept., Edgar Lee Duval was last seen May 29 in the Hunterdale area of the city.

Police said Duval, who goes by his middle name, Lee, is from Virginia Beach. He was staying with friends in Franklin at the time of his disappearance. 

He is around 6'0" tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone who may have seen Duval or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the City of Franklin Police Dept. at 757-562-8575. 

