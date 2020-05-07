x
Eight apartments damaged in Virginia Beach fire, no injuries reported

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire. It took teams an hour to put out the blaze, but nobody was injured.
Credit: Ray P. Smith
Fire at Windsor Lake Apartments in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the Windsor Lake Apartments complex, in the 3900 block of Waterway Place, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. 

The fire, which damaged eight apartments, was under control by about 3:30 a.m. and put out by 3:40 a.m., according to a statement by fire officials. 

Credit: Ray P. Smith
Fire at Windsor Lake Apartments in Virginia Beach

The spokesperson said there were no injuries reported by either residents or first responders related to the incident.

The Red Cross is working to help the families who were impacted by the fire. It was initially unclear if the apartments would be considered a total loss or if they were reparable.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

