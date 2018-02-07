PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Elderly people living inside Effingham Plaza now have working air conditioning units. Residents said the main unit has been broken since Saturday.

"It's hot, it's hot," a resident said.

Residents sat outside for most of the day Monday. They said it's cooler with a breeze than sitting in a closed off room.

"Yesterday was miserable, last night was miserable. The same today," a resident said.

Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority Executive Director Edward Bland said they've had problems with the air conditioning unit at the complex before.

Bland said, "It's been down, it's been back up, down and up again."

On Monday, a private contractor spent most of the day working on the unit. Bland said a broken valve is a reason for the problem. Around 3:45 Monday afternoon it was fixed.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC