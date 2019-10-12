ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Virginia State Police say an 80-year-old woman died nearly a week after she was involved in a head-on crash in Isle of Wight.

Sylvia Cogville Chambers sustained serious injuries in a crash at Four Square Road (Route 620) and Central Hill Road (Route 637).

The crash happened at 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 3. A Dodge Intrepid was heading south on Four Square Road when it made a left turn onto Central Hill Road and crashed into a Lexus.

The driver of the Lexus and a passenger inside that car suffered major injuries. Chambers was the passenger in that car. Both were taken to the hospital where Chambers later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was charged with failure to yield the right of way.

