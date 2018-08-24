Chesapeake, Va. (WVEC) — Chesapeake community leaders opened a care facility Friday for up to eight middle and high school boys in need of a new home as they finish their schooling.

Bishop Kim Brown and Elder Valerie Brown of The Mount Lebanon Baptist Church worked on this project over the last three years.

Valerie Brown said in the past, she and her husband have brought teenagers in need of a stable living situation into their home. So, they had the idea to make a permanent facility in Chesapeake for this purpose.

"It is super special," Brown said. "Words cannot begin to express just how I feel about the Elder's House being here."

Hundreds of people celebrated the opening of the building at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon. Chesapeake City Councilwoman Ella Ward is a former teacher who sees the vital impact this could have on young lives.

"A lot of our students who get in trouble do so because they don't have that structure when they go home," Ward said. "They're fine with the teacher for 6 hours of the day, but at night they don't have that environment."

Ward said it's one of the most critical things the Chesapeake community can do to help students in the area.

Bishop Kim Brown said the project was a full community effort. Corporate and community donations helped fund the effort.

The home will be called the 'Elder's House.' The Elder's House Board will review applications from around Hampton Roads to decide who will live in the home.

The board will hire a staff in the coming months. Valerie Brown said she is waiting on approval from the Virginia Department of Social Services before the building will be able to house teenagers. Brown expects teens to move into the home by January.

