ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) — Highlighting the history of once tucked away and segregated beaches is the goal of a new exhibit this year in Northeastern North Carolina.

Creators hope people come by and learn something. The goal is to eventually bring the exhibit straight to you.

As soon as visitors walk into the Museum of the Albemarle, they are greeted by a decades-old booth.

It’s where visitors who frequented the Chowan Beach would sit and have a good time.

"And talking to each other. Girls talking about boys, and it's like 'Oh, is he going to ask me to the dance?'" said Wanda Lassiter, museum curator. "Sitting in these benches, you can see how well-worn they are and I think there's actually a piece of gum underneath."

The beach was founded in the 1920s. African-Americans would go there to see musical acts and entertainment during periods of segregation.

Pictures and artifacts are collected in the museum in a space called “Memorable Sands.” The traveling exhibit also compiles information from other historically African-American beaches like Bias Shores and Bogues Beach.

"People were purchasing property, private property,” said Lassiter. “That way they could open the beach."

The goal, Lassiter said, is to bring the exhibit to Hampton Roads. Taking it to schools and libraries free of charge.

"Any little bit of history starts with someone wanting to compile it, put it together and to make it into something that's presentable and that can be presented to a larger audience," Lassiter said.

Anyone interested in having the exhibit travel to their space can email Lassiter at wanda.lassiter@ncdcr.gov.

