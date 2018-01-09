ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) — An Elizabeth City teen has been charged with her own mother’s murder.

On August 23, 30-year-old Ashley Dozier-Tyler was found dead inside her Elizabeth City home. This week her daughter was arrested in New Jersey.

“It was pretty sad, really sad, because we were away on vacation and when we came back the street there was a couple of cops over there, and we found out that she was gone,” said neighbor Indira McFeaters.

McFeaters said she could never have imagined the woman’s own teenage daughter would be charged with the murder.

“It’s pretty shocking because I have teenagers. I have three teenagers, and I would never think that my kids would do that to me,” said McFeaters.

The teenager, who has not been named by police, was found in Newark New Jersey along with her mother’s car. She has been charged with first-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

McFeaters said she never witnessed anything out of the ordinary at the house. What’s most troubling to her is that the suspect rode the school bus with three of her own kids.

“They never really talked to her, but they say she seemed like a little handful,” said McFeaters.

As for Dozier-Tyler, McFeaters said she was a nice woman and seemed like a good mom.

“Just a regular person, you would never think that something like that would happen to her, sometimes she would sit on the porch and my little boy would ride the bike and turn around in her backyard,” said McFeaters.

She said many neighbors are still in denial that this sort of thing could happen in Elizabeth City.

“We are still praying that it is not her, you know,” said McFeaters.

Ashley Dozier-Tyler’s family declined to comment to 13News Now regarding this story.

The teen is expected to be extradited back to North Carolina pending a court appearance in New Jersey on September 6th.

