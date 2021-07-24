Body of missing Lorton woman Emily Lu found, former tenant charged with second-degree murder

Detectives have arrested Brian George Sayrs Jr. in her disappearance. He was Lu's former tenant, police said.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — After a seven-week search by Fairfax County Police, Lorton woman Emily Lu's body has been found, the department's Public Affairs Director Anthony Guglielmi confirmed via Twitter.

"We now have a tragic end to this case. The man we believe is responsible for her murder will now answer to a Virginia criminal court," he continued.

Detectives have arrested 25-year-old Brian George Sayrs Jr., of Woodbridge, in her disappearance. He was Lu's former tenant, police said. She was known to have various tenants over the years.

Police confirmed in a 9:30 a.m. press conference on Saturday that they have "strong reason to believe" that Lu was killed at her home. Sayrs Jr. called the department and ultimately led them to the body; two miles away from her home in the woods of Fairfax County, police said.

He is now charged with second-degree murder and felony concealment of a body . He is being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

Lu's daughter, Jenny Ball, told WUSA9 that the family is grateful for the closure and appreciates all the support from the police and the community. Early in the case, Ball and other family members pleaded with the community for help and traveled from out of state to be on the ground, searching for Lu.

Just last week, Fairfax County Police Department identified a man as a person of interest in the "suspicious" disappearance of the 72-year-old who was seen for the last time June 3.

Lu was confirmed as missing after her employer requested a welfare check when she didn't show up to work. Officers responded to her home in the 9200 block of Davis Drive on Friday, June 4 and found her car in the driveway with recently purchased groceries.

The Fairfax County Police Department was initially offering a $20,000 reward for information assisting in helping find Lu.

"I was shocked," neighbor Erin Van Houten told WUSA9. "This is a very normal, suburban place and you don't think things like this would happen in your neighborhood."

A supervisor at Lu's job, Home Instead Senior Care in Annandale, declined to do an interview but expressed how difficult it has been for staff members.

"Emily Lu is kind-hearted and caring, and we are concerned about her safety and wellbeing," franchise owner Jason Sager said in a statement.