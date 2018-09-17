VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Governor Ralph Northam's office is standing by its decision to issue a mandatory evacuation order for Zone A ahead of a potential Virginia landfall Hurricane Florence.

"We do not make these decisions lightly," Governor's office spokesperson Ofirah Yheskel said in a statement. "The governor made the correct decision given the storm track and danger posed to the Commonwealth to evacuate the single zone determined to be the most susceptible, Zone A."

However, some people say the decision was made too soon, as the projections for Florence began to shift south on Tuesday, with the storm ultimately missing much of Hampton Roads.

Facebook users commented on 13 News Now posts that the Governor should have waited another day before issuing the evacuation order - citing the economic and educational impacts of the decision.

Dr. Jeff Stern, state coordinator for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, said the data-driven call to evacuate part of Hampton Roads was made after significant discussion and planning with the National Hurricane Center and other agencies. He said it needed to be announced Monday so people could begin to leave Tuesday, that way if the other zones needed to be evacuated it would not create massive gridlock and other problems.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Virginia Beach emergency manager Erin Sutton said the decision was the responsible one.

"We would always rather err on the side of caution than say it's going to turn, and not see the turn," Sutton said.

Sutton added that an evacuation order is not something that can be easily lifted even as Florence started to track toward North Carolina and South Carolina.

The concern still remains that some people in Hampton Roads may not take the next evacuation order as seriously because the major storm impacts didn't reach many homes this time around.

"Because it didn't happen this time people are probably going to ask why they should worry about it this time," Hailey Dayton said. "It's probably going to turn again."

Sutton said the state and local governments will now evaluate the new tiered evacuation system before deciding on any future changes or adjustments.

"Every storm is different," Sutton said. "We may get one in a month that doesn't have a turn to it."

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC