Music venues take extra COVID-19 safety precautions

Live Nation, one of the country’s biggest live entertainment companies is committed to bringing live music back to North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As businesses follow the city of Charlotte's new mask mandate, music venues are taking COVID-19 safety measures a step further.

Starting this weekend, the Evening Muse is asking everyone to show a vaccine card or recent negative COVID-19 test. Masks are also required.

"This is the only way that we see that live music and live entertainment can continue," owner of the Evening Muse Joe Kuhlmann said.

It hasn't been easy for music venues, they were the first to close and the last to reopen always adapting to safety protocols. Now, as Charlotte's music scene is bouncing back, the virus is still taking center stage.

"We all need to do our part in order to bring these numbers down," Kuhlmann said.

"They're requiring all their employees to be vaccinated and they're taking steps to make sure concert goers are too, this policy will encourage more people to get their shots," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said. "By doing their part to end this pandemic and create a safe environment for their customers, they're keeping our economy thriving."

Starting October 4, Live Nation venues like PNC Music Pavilion, Fillmore, or Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre will also require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

"We've tried this model at a variety of events including Lollapalooza where we saw 90% of fans bring their vaccination and 12% of fans said it was a reason to get vaccinated, which is one of the best ways we can take care of one another," Live Nation general manager Jeannine Beson said.

