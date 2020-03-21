Fairfax County Health Department reports first COVID-19 death

FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Health Department reported its first COVID-19 death Saturday.
The patient was a male in his 60s who contracted the virus through contact with a previously reported case. The hospitalized patient died of respiratory failure.
This brings the number of COVID-19 deaths in the Commonwealth of Virginia to three.
The Virginia Department of Health reported two deaths earlier in the week in the Peninsula Health District.
In a statement, Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu, Director of Health at Fairfax County Health Department said:
“We are saddened by the first confirmed death of a Fairfax County resident due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his loved ones,” said Addo-Ayensu.
“The health of our residents is our top priority and we ask that everyone do their part to slow the spread of the virus in our community: practice social distancing, wash your hands, and cover coughs and sneezes.”