Fairfax County Health Department reports first COVID-19 death

FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Health Department reported its first COVID-19 death Saturday.

The patient was a male in his 60s who contracted the virus through contact with a previously reported case. The hospitalized patient died of respiratory failure.

This brings the number of COVID-19 deaths in the Commonwealth of Virginia to three.

The Virginia Department of Health reported two deaths earlier in the week in the Peninsula Health District.

In a statement, Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu, Director of Health at Fairfax County Health Department said:

“We are saddened by the first confirmed death of a Fairfax County resident due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his loved ones,” said Addo-Ayensu.