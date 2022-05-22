Families enjoy outdoor activities, beat the heat

High temps and humidity stayed top of mind for people out and about in Hampton Roads on Saturday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Temperatures, at their height, felt like the upper 90s Saturday afternoon.

However, the unseasonable heat this weekend did not stop families and friends from having a great time at Town Point Park in Downtown Norfolk.

“The weather, it’s a little hot but every now and again, you have some cloud coverage, but it’s nice," said reveler Tracy Jeter.

An ode to New Orleans, Bayou Bon Vivant is a celebration filled with food, music, art and activities for everyone to enjoy.

“Everybody, have fun, enjoy themselves and be safe," Jeter added.

Organizers had to cancel festivities Saturday evening "due to instability in the weather." They said all Saturday tickets will be honored on Sunday, May 22. The festival will run from noon to 6 p.m.

If the beach is your scene, families at the Oceanfront tried to beat the heat too. Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service Chief Tom Gill shared a message for those spending time outside.