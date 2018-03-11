HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Family, friends and a community are heartbroken. Hampton police say someone shot and killed 24-year-old Nigeria Daizelle Lamb on Friendly drive Thursday afternoon.

Officials said at approximately 3:04 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting that had just occurred in the 100 block of Friendly Drive. Upon arrival, officers located Lamb outside suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

Victor Stewart said he was home when he heard several gunshots.

“I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” Stewart said. “It's depressing.”

A few of Lamb's friends said Lamb was very loving, caring and outgoing. They say she loved her dogs. Those who knew Nigeria best called her NiNi.

On Friday, there was an outpouring of love on Facebook as news quickly spread.

The shooting was too close for comfort for Jennifer Powell-Baynes.

“I came to my door, stepped over her shoe and she was laying on the side,” Powell-Baynes said. “It's heartbreaking and devastating at the same time.”

The investigation is still ongoing and as further information becomes available it will be released at that time.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information to disseminate. This does appear to be an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC