YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) — A Yorktown family is looking for a new place to live after a tree fell onto their mobile home during Tropical Storm Michael.

The tree split the home in two on Thursday, destroying many of their possessions. The community is now rallying to help the mother, father, and three young children.

“I think if my son was in that room two minutes longer he would have been underneath this tree,” said Jennifer Washington, pointing to what’s left of her master bedroom, which was cut in half by the large tree.

Washington said she was in the living room with her two other children, a two-year-old and two-month-old when she heard the branches snapping.

“Something is coming down, and I don’t know where it is coming from,” said Washington.

Washington and her boyfriend, Adrian, who rents the home, gathered all three children in the living room.

“I grabbed my daughter and my son and I got down, and I had them underneath me...” said Washington. “Not even three minutes later we heard the tree breaking into our home.”

Washington wasn’t sure whether they should run, or just hunker down and pray.

“It just happened so fast, when that tree fell the first thought was, ‘lets get out, we can’t grab nothing, lets go,’ because I was scared something else was about to fall on this trailer,” said Washington.

Fortunately, no other trees fell on her home, but the one that did definitely left its mark.

“We lost electronics, we lost all our clothes, the baby’s clothes are gone, everybody lost basically everything,” said Washington.

Washington, who is now living with her kids out of a motel, alerted her second family, who work with her at I-HOP. The manager immediately sprang into action.

“Money started pouring in, she put a donation box by the register where people check in and check out, people have been donating clothes, toys,” said Washington.

In less than a week IHOP has helped raise $2,500. She said that kind of support for a waitress that’s only been on the job for sixth months is unbelievable.

“I’m more than blessed for the community because we don’t really know anybody, so for people to come from all over the place beyond Yorktown is a blessing because these people don’t know us,” said Washington.

Washington has also started a GoFundMe Page.

