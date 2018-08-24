PORTSMOUTH, Va (WVEC) — A mentally ill woman was rescued from a 30-year old family home that went up in flames. Hours later, investigators deemed that the fire was set intentionally.

Many neighbors along Quiet Court rushed to the home as it slowly burned Thursday. Lynette Terrell was one of the first to help and pull her out to safety.

"I was hollering 'Tonya, Tonya!' come out. And she said no, my leg broke. I can't move,” Terrell said. "She would have died from that smoke. The smoke was so thick that you couldn't hardly see her.”

Soon after, family members like Ronnie Ratliff showed up to see the 40-year-old who suffers from Bipolar Disorder, badly hurt.

"We know she was in there by herself. We're hoping that it was an accident but they're doing the investigation,” Ratliff said.

The woman’s erratic behavior began the morning of the fire, he explained.

"The neighbor had let us know that he called 9-1-1 that morning of this incident because she was outside and she had damaged her brother's truck," Ratliff said.

Family members told 13News Now they are waiting to see who is blamed for the fire, but officials told them the way it started. It raises more questions and suspicion.

"It was a pile of clothes and a Bible and if you know anything about mental illness, that Bible, and that religion stuff, they really get into it and it starts taking their mind all over the place," said Ratliff.

The family said they’ve been trying to get the woman help recently for her pattern of reckless behavior, but attempts to get help failed.

"I know one thing is, we shouldn't let it come to this, you know,” Ratliff said. "And I believe now because this has happened, she's going to be able to get the help that she needs.”

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC