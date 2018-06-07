NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- One family is creating even more history in Newport News.

Dudley's Driving Center in Newport News just opened the first black-owned CDL Training School in Virginia. The Dudley's have been helping the Newport News community almost 60 years. Thomas Dudley, II is one of the owners of Dudley’s Driving Center.

The business has been in the family since 1959 when his grandmother opened Dudley's Driving School on Main street.

Dudley said his grandmother taught driving classes.

“She was a pillar to start the driving community in the area,” Dudley said.

Dudley is continuing the family legacy, behind his grandmother and father, Thomas Dudley, Sr. by opening the CDL school.

“My focus is to show kids they can do this as well,” Dudley said.

Dudley said they'll be doing things a little differently than the normal CDL school.

He plans on bringing in financial coaches and advisors with the hope that when people leave, they'll have that job waiting for them.

“We want to show them the business side,” Dudley said. “We don’t just want to give them a class and let them find a job, we want to enhance their life even more.”

Classes start July 23rd.

You can find out more about the CDL school here.

