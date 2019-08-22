VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Cullipher Farm in Pungo has unveiled its 2019 corn maze.

The maze is 12 acres, that’s the size of 9 football fields, and it’s all thanks to Mike Cullipher.

He’s been making these corn mazes at the farm for the last eight years.

Cullipher said he’s received complaints in the past about the mazes being too easy to solve, so he brought in a team from Utah to make it a more complex this year.

“I told them to make it as hard as possible,” said Cullipher.

For the average person, Cullipher said it will take an hour to get through. If someone gets lost, there’s an app to help guests find their way out.

The maze officially opens on the last weekend in September, and it will stay open through Halloween.

