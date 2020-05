The northbound exit ramp at Magruder Blvd. was closed for several hours

HAMPTON, Va. — Police had to close the northbound exit ramp from I-64 to Magruder Blvd. Sunday morning in order to investigate a fatal accident.

According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, this happened just before 6 a.m. They provided no other details about the circumstances of the accident or the victim.



VDOT shut the ramp down to facilitate the investigation into the accident.