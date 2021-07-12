Fatal skydiving incident under investigation, Rowan County Sheriff's Office said

The incident happened at Mid-Carolina Regional Airport.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A South Carolina man was killed in a skydiving accident in Rowan County Monday, authorities said.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office was called to Piedmont Skydiving on Airport road in Salisbury shortly before 2 p.m. to investigate an accident. When deputies got to the area, they were told that James Price, from Boiling Springs, South Carolina, was doing a solo jump when he got stuck upside down doing tricks. Price was unable to regain control of his parachute and hit the ground.

Paramedics were called to the scene and performed CPR but Price died at the scene.

